The Missouri State High School Activities Association has released bracket for this year’s district basketball tournaments.
Houston is in Class 3 District 9, and both the Tigers and Lady Tigers are seeded fourth in their respective 6-team fields and will host first round games on Saturday, Feb. 20.
The HHS boys will face fifth-seeded Cabool at 2 p.m. and the girls will take on No. 5 Dixon at 6 p.m.
On the rest of the boys side, No. 3 Licking will host No. 6 Bourbon in the first round (also on Feb. 20), while top-seeded Steelville and No. 2 Dixon have byes and will host winners of the first round games on Monday, Feb. 22. The championship game is set for Thursday, Feb. 25 (location TBA).
On the girls side, No. 3 Cabool will host No. 6 Bourbon on Feb. 20, while No. 1 Steelville and No. 2 Licking have byes and will host semifinal contests on Tues., Feb. 23. The girls district title game is also set for 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.