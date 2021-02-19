The Missouri State High School Activities Association has released brackets for this year’s district basketball tournaments.

Houston is in Class 3 District 9, and both the Tigers and Lady Tigers are seeded fourth in their respective 6-team fields and will host first round games today (Saturday, Feb. 20).

The HHS boys will face fifth-seeded Cabool at 2 p.m. and the girls will take on No. 5 Dixon at 6 p.m.

On the rest of the boys side, No. 3 Licking will host No. 6 Bourbon in the first round (also on Feb. 20), while top-seeded Steelville and No. 2 Dixon have byes and will host winners of the first round games on Monday, Feb. 22. The championship game is set for Thursday, Feb. 25 (location TBA).

A win by either the Houston boys or girls in the first round would advance them to play Steelville in the semifinals.

On the girls side, No. 3 Cabool will host No. 6 Bourbon on Feb. 20, while No. 1 Steelville and No. 2 Licking have byes and will host semifinal contests on Tues., Feb. 23. The girls district title game is also set for 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26.

The Houston boys enter the tournament with an overall season record of 8-13 and are 0-4 in South Central Association conference play, while the Lady Tigers are 11-8 overall and 3-2 in the SCA.

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments