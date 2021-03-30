Playing four games in seven days, the Houston High School baseball team started the 2021 season with 3 wins and a loss.
The Tigers opened the campaign by going 2-1 while hosting the annual Houston Wood Bat Tournament, beating Cuba 3-2 on Tuesday of last week, losing 8-7 to Licking on Friday and downing Mountain Grove 6-5 on Saturday. The squad then put away the wood bats, brought out the aluminum versions and pulled out a 7-6 victory over Seymour in an 8-inning game on Monday of this week at Tiger Field.
Seymour took an early lead in Monday’s back-and-forth affair, scoring 2 unearned runs in the top of the second inning.
Houston then tied the score in the bottom of the third frame on a 2-run double by senior shortstop Alex Castleman. Castleman got most of the ball on the hit, and it would have left the park most days, but a stout breezed caused it to drop right in front of the fence in left-center field.
The Tigers scored twice again in the bottom of the fifth and led 4-2. Sophomore Garyn Hall started the rally by reaching second base on an error and Houston had runners at first-and-third after sophomore Ryan Wolfe laid down a bunt single. Hall then scored on a passed ball and Wolfe came home on an error.
But the visiting Tigers evened the score again with 2 runs in the top of the sixth on a rally capped off by a 2-run single.
Houston went on top 6-4 in the bottom of the frame after sophomore second baseman Danny Venable singled and scored on a double by Wolfe, and Wolfe later crossed the plate on a wild pitch.
But Seymour made it a 6-6 game by scoring twice in the top of the seventh, getting 1 run on and error and another on a perfectly placed bunt single.
After the host Tigers came up empty in the bottom of the seventh inning and the visiting Tigers were stifled in the top of the eighth, Hall led off the bottom of the eighth with a triple to deep left-center. Wolfe then stepped up and finished things off with a walk-off single to right.
Wolfe went 4-for-5 in the contest with 2 RBIs and 2 runs scored, while Castleman went 2-for-2 with 2 doubles, 2 RBIs, 2 walks and a run scored.
Hall finished with 9 strikeouts in 6-plus innings of work, while walking 2 and allowing 6 hits and only 2 earned runs. He also went 2-for-4 at the plate and scored 4 runs.
Junior Wiley Sisco pitched in the seventh and eighth innings for Houston, fanning 3 and walking none, while allowing no runs and no hits.
TWO WOODEN WINS
Houston’s win over Cuba in the Wood Bat Tournament was highlighted by Hall’s performance on the mound. He struck out 13 in 6 innings on the hill, while allowing 4 hits and only 1 walk. Castleman pitched the seventh inning, striking out 1 and allowing no runs and no hits.
Hall also had a big day with his wooden stick, going 3-for-3 with 2 runs scored. Wolfe began the season by going 2-for-3 at the plate.
In the loss to Licking, the Tigers committed 10 errors.
“That was the difference,” said HHS head coach Brent Hall. “We were fine in the field other than on that day.”
The Wildcats recorded the victory despite their pitchers giving up 14 walks.
In the bounce-back win over Mountain Grove, Houston trailed 4-2 after five innings, but scored twice in the sixth and once in the seventh to squeak past the Panthers.
Freshman Wyatt Hughes and senior Trevor Mitchell shared pitching duties for the Tigers, combining to strike out 10 batters while allowing only 4 hits and issuing 4 walks.
Venable went 2-for-3 and drove in 2 runs in the contest.
This week, the Tigers (3-1) travel to Bradleyville Thursday before hosting a South Central Association conference game against Mountain Grove on Monday.
“We feel good about things,” Hall said, “but we should be 4-0 to be honest. Basically, I’d say we’ve played just good enough; we’ve had a lot of close ballgames and won the majority of them, but there are lot of things we could polish up.”
