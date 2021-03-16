A year ago, the Houston High School baseball team was focused on achieving the rare feat of winning back-to-back district championships.
The Tigers had won the 2019 Missouri State High School Activities Association Class 3 District 10 title, and had a squad loaded with experienced players who had played major roles during the previous year.
But the Tigers never got the chance to realize their goal, because the entire season was canceled due to COVID-19.
This year, head coach Brent Hall goes into the campaign with a very different outlook, as Houston will rely on several players with little or no experience at the high school varsity level.
“There’s a lot of potential,” Hall said, “but a lot of unknowns as well. I think most coaches would say that since we didn’t get to play last year.”
The Tigers will take the field with six key upperclassmen (including four seniors and two juniors), but will need production from several sophomores.
“We have a strong sophomore class,” Hall said, “but they didn’t get evaluated last year. Sure, they got evaluated in the summer and I’ve been around them their whole lives so I know what they can do, but there’s a big difference when it comes to actually doing it in a high school varsity game.
“These guys will basically be like freshmen this year even though they’re sophomores. How fast they progress will do a lot to determine how good we are this year.”
Hall is in his 24th season at the helm of HHS baseball and has 22 players in this year’s program. The team’s seniors include catcher Cody Allen (who will also pitch at times), infielder/pitcher Alex Castleman, outfielder Rene Lathrom and Trevor Mitchell, who Hall expects to use in the infield, at designated hitter and on the mound.
Hall considers Allen his squad’s primary leader.
“He’s a very intelligent baseball player,” Hall said. “He just eats it up and is a pleasure to coach.”
Castleman has already committed to play college ball at North Central Community College in Trenton. During his sophomore year, he played every position except catcher.
“He is definitely our best skilled player and most experienced player,” Hall said. “He has great power, a good glove and a good arm. He should do a lot of good things for us.”
The speedy Lathrom’s performance during action last summer put him squarely on Hall’s radar.
“He really came on last summer in the outfield,” Hall said. “He’s probably our most improved player defensively; he’s gotten to where he can use his speed to get balls from gap-to-gap, and if he can do that he’ll play center field for us.”
Hall said Mitchell’s veteran status and versatility will combine to place him somewhere in the lineup in most games.
“He’s one of those guys who may not look like a baseball player,” Hall said, “but who’s actually a really good baseball player.”
The Tigers’ other two upperclassmen are juniors Wiley Sisco and Bailey Hurst. Hall expects both to see time in the outfield, with Sisco also being in the pitching rotation.
Other HHS hurlers should include sophomores Garyn Hall (who will also play in the infield), Danny Venable (a potential infielder and outfielder) and Ryan Wolfe (also an outfielder and catcher), along with freshman Wyatt Hughes (who’s also an infielder).
“Pitching is big,” Hall said. “We have a bunch of guys who can throw, but a lot who didn’t get properly evaluated last year.”
Other members of the Tigers’ deep sophomore class who Hall figures could make an impact include outfielder Austin Goetz and infielders Brody McNew (who throws right-handed and hits left-handed), Casey Merckling and Colton Stewart.
The Tigers competed against Cabool and Plato in a jamboree on Monday of this week in Houston. Last week, Hall didn’t yet know who would be in the starting lineup.
“But that’s not a big deal,” he said, “because I’ve got a lot of guys who can play a lot of different spots. Even though we’re pretty inexperienced, we’re pretty versatile.”
Hall said the Tigers’ mental approach will be important to what number shows up in the team’s win column.
“The team aspect is huge, and kids have to have a willingness to do what I ask them to do even if they don’t like it,” he said. “Maybe a guy will have to play a position that’s not his No. 1 position, or he might get his position taken from him and need to root for the kid who took his spot because it helps the team and not wish he would do bad so he can get his spot back. I tell kids all the time that you never want to get your spot back they way – you want to get it back because you earned it.”
Houston posted a 16-10 record in 2019. Hall said he expects the Tigers to frequently try to pick up bases, sometimes via the bunt and sometimes though other methods.
“Bunting is like the midrange jump shot in basketball – it’s kind of a lost art,” he said. “We’ve worked on it a lot and I’d like to use it. And I really love to steal and make things happen on the bases. I’m not afraid to get guys thrown out on the bases, because I believe that at the end of the day we’re going to make more good things happen than things that hurt us.”
Hall said the team is focused on two concepts this season: Loyalty and service.
“Loyalty is not always respected or a trait that gets rewarded enough,” Hall said. “We’re going to be loyal to each other, our school, the community and to the game. And we’re not going to have guys delegating and telling others what to do, we’re going to be doers and do what we can to serve our teammates.
“These aren’t baseball skills, but I feel like they play a big part in being successful.”
The Tigers begin the 2021 season Friday (March 19) with a pair of games at the annual Van Buren Wood Bat tournament, facing Lesterville and host Van Buren.
Before switching to metal bats, the Tigers will play more games with wood when they host the annual Houston Wood Bat Tournament Monday through Friday of next week.
“We’re going to have to mature quickly,” Hall said, “and have guys grow up faster than they probably want to.”
