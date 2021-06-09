A pair of Houston High School spring sports coaches have each earned South Central Association Coach of the Year recognition: Baseball head coach Brent Hall and softball head coach Jim Moore.
In his 24th year at the helm of HHS baseball in 2021, Hall led the Tigers to an overall record of 16-4 and 6-1 in the SCA to share the conference championship with Ava.
“That award is a reflection of the good players we have on the field,” Hall said, “and the dedication by everybody in our program including Parents and players.”
Moore has been the lead man in the HHS softball program for three years, and in 2021 led the Lady Tigers to an overall record of 16-4 and 3-1 in SCA competition to share the conference crown with Cabool and Mountain Grove.
“I’m honored to be chosen for Coach of the Year, but it’s really a team award,” Moore said. “I have a great group of girls to work with and they have a way of making a coach look really good. I’m proud of them and our accomplishments this season. When you have lots of awards coming in, that means you have had a successful year in the win column.
“I’m looking forward to seeing this team and program continue to grow and reach new heights each year.”
