Accompanied by coaches from several sports, numerous Houston High School athletes – both boys and girls – have been gathering several days a week for organized workouts on the school grounds.
Being careful to follow social distancing guidelines, members of several HHS teams have been participating in various drills featuring outdoor weightlifting, running, hitting, throwing and catching.
Several coaches expressed relief and excitement to be back around the kids, and many athletes said it felt good to be back in action – even if it is limited.
“We’re allowed to do summer weights and sport workouts as long as we social distance and sanitize things well,” said HHS athletic director and baseball head coach Brent Hall. “We cannot scrimmage or have any type of competition until social distancing guidelines are lifted.”
Hall and Lady Tigers softball head coach Jim Moore both said they expect their teams to play games this summer. For both squads, where, when and how many remains to be seen.
“We just don’t know yet,” Moore said, “but we all need to get back outdoors and get busy. We just need more normal.”
Should games be played, even graduated seniors who missed their final seasons due to COVID-19 will be allowed to participate, thanks to temporary rules implemented by the Missouri State High School Activities Association.
