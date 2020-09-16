MS girls race

Houston's Summer bittle (201) and Allie Benoist (200) begin the middle school girls race last Thursday at Willow Springs. Bittle earned a 15th place medal in a field of 73 runners and Benoist finished 32nd.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Cross country team members representing Houston High School and middle school are off and running in the 2020 season.

In the first meet of the season last Saturday at Willow Springs, HMS eighth-grader Summer Bittle brought home a 15th place medal out of 73 runners in the junior high girls race, while Allie Benoist finished 32nd.

HHS JV boys run

Houston freshmen Jake Allen (194) and Hunter Harrington (191) run in the junior varsity boys race last Thursday at Willow Spring. Allen went on to finish 9th and Harrington 10th in a field of 38 runners.

In the junior high boys race, Houston eighth-grader William McNutt finished 21st in a field of 89 runners. 

In the high school junior varsity boys race, HHS freshmen Jake Allen and Hunter Harrington placed 9th and 10th, respectively, in a field of 38 runners. In the JV girls race, junior Jordyn Lay placed 7th out of 17 runners.

In a meet Monday at Bourbon, Bittle earned a top-10 finish and took the eighth-place medal and McNutt brought home a 14th-place medal.

Houston’s next meet is set for Monday at Plato.

McNutt runs

Houston's William McNutt runs in the middle school boys race last Thursday at Willow Springs. McNutt went on to finish 21st in a field of 89 runners.

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments