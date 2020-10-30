Following last week’s Missouri State High School Activities Association Class 2 District 8 tournament at Cabool, Houston had four players receive all-district recognition.
Junior Hannah Dzurick was one of seven named to the first team and freshman Angie smith, sophomore Olivia Crites and junior Mali Brookshire were each named to the second team.
District champion Cabool had five players named to the first team: Seniors Josie Atkins, Gracie Campbell and Olivia Scheets, and juniors Alexis Hunter and Hailey Shannon. Also making the first team was Conway sophomore Gibby Beckler.
The rest of the second team consisted of Conway senior Alexa Higby and sophomores Callie Cornelison and Bre Thompson, along with Cabool senior Elizabeth Whetstine.
