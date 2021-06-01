The Houston High School baseball team had four players named to the Missouri State High School Activities Association 2021 Class 3 District 9 All-District team.
Receiving the honor were senior shortstop and pitcher Alex Castleman, senior catcher Cody Allen, sophomore pitcher and shortstop Garyn Hall and sophomore center fielder Ryan Wolfe.
The All-District squad was formed based on votes by coaches from the five schools involved.
