Five players with the Houston High School softball team have been named to the Missouri State High School Activities Association 2021 Class 2 District 9 All-District team.
Lady Tigers named to the All-District first team are senior Jaden Stell (outfield), junior Hannah Dzurick (infield) and sophomore Aliyah Walker (pitcher). Houston players named to the second team include junior Mali Brookshire (infield) and sophomore Katie Jo Chipps (catcher).
Houston finished the season with a record of 16-4 and took second in the district tournament, beating Liberty 13-3 in the first round, downing Hollister 5-1 in the semifinals and falling 7-0 to Forsyth in the championship game.
The Lady Tigers earned a share of the South Central Association crown, successfully defending their 2019 conference championship (there was no season in 2020 due to COVID-19).
