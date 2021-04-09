On the strength of plenty of offense and a dominant pitching performance, the Houston High School baseball team shut out Thayer 10-0 in a South Central Association game Thursday at Tiger Field.
Houston scored in all by 1 inning of the 6-inning run-rule shortened contest, putting up 3 runs in the second frame, 1 in the third, 4 in the fourth and 1 more in the fifth and sixth. The No. 5 Tigers had 10 hits in the game, including 9 singles and a double.
Junior left fielder Wiley Sisco had the double and went 2-for-4 at the plate, while senior shortstop Alex Castleman also went 2-for-4 and scored a run. Sophomore second baseman Danny Venable went 1-for-3 with a walk, 2 runs driven in and a run scored, and senior third baseman Trevor Mitchell went 1-for-3, with a walk, an RBI, 2 runs scored and a pair of steals.
Eight different Houston players had at least 1 hit in the game.
Sophomore Garyn Hall went the distance on the mound for the Tigers, allowing only 1 hit while striking out 12 and issuing only 1 walk. Hall also went 1-for-2 at the plate, with an RBI, 2 runs scored and 4 stolen bases.
The Tigers combined to swipe 10 bases in the win, their fifth straight victory.
“We’re improving with every game right now,” said head coach Brent Hall. “We need to continue to get better at the little things, because that's what separates everybody at the highest level of play.”
Next up for Houston (6-1, 2-0 SCA) is a key conference matchup against Liberty Monday in Mountain View.
The Tigers host county rival and SCA foe Cabool on Thursday.
