HHS sophomore second baseman Danny Venable smacks a 2-run single in the bottom of the fourth inning of the Tigers' win over Thayer Thursday at Tiger Field.

On the strength of plenty of offense and a dominant pitching performance, the Houston High School baseball team shut out Thayer 10-0 in a South Central Association game Thursday at Tiger Field.

The No. 5 Tigers followed up by routing Liberty 16-5 Monday in Mountain View.

Against Thayer, Houston scored in all but 1 inning of the 6-inning run-rule shortened contest, putting up 3 runs in the second frame, 1 in the third, 4 in the fourth and 1 more in the fifth and sixth. The No. 5 Tigers had 10 hits in the game, including 9 singles and a double.

Junior left fielder Wiley Sisco had the double and went 2-for-4 at the plate, while senior shortstop Alex Castleman also went 2-for-4 and scored a run. Sophomore second baseman Danny Venable went 1-for-3 with a walk, 2 runs driven in and a run scored, and senior third baseman Trevor Mitchell went 1-for-3, with a walk, an RBI, 2 runs scored and a pair of steals.

Eight different Houston players had at least 1 hit in the game.

HHS sophomore Garyn Hall tossed a complete-game 1-hitter and fanned 12 batters as the Tigers shut out Thayer in an SCA game Thursday in Houston.

Sophomore Garyn Hall went the distance on the mound for the Tigers, allowing only 1 hit while striking out 12 and issuing only 1 walk. Hall also went 1-for-2 at the plate, with an RBI, 2 runs scored and 4 stolen bases.

The Tigers combined to swipe 10 bases in the win, their fifth straight victory.

“We’re improving with every game right now,” said head coach Brent Hall. “We need to continue to get better at the little things, because that's what separates everybody at the highest level of play.” 

The Tigers (7-1, 3-0 SCA) take on county rival and SCA foe Cabool Thursday (April 15) at U.S. Ballpark in Ozark.

The game will be broadcast on Cabool’s KZGM-FM (88.1), with Texas County Sheriff Scott Lindsey at the microphone. 

Houston will begin a stretch of six straight roads games by traveling to Bourbon Friday and heading to Ava Monday for another key SCA matchup.

“We're continuing to grow as a team,” Hall said. “We still have some work to do, but I like where we are at this point in the season.”

As Tigers head coach Brent Hall watches the action while coaching third base, HHS sophomore Ryan Wolfe takes a lead during the fourth inning of an SCA game Thursday in Houston.

Doug Davison is a writer, photographer and newsroom assistant for the Houston Herald. Email him at ddavison@houstonherald.com.

