Houston Middle School’s volleyball teams both shined last Saturday in the annual Texas County Tournament at Cabool, as the eighth-grade Lady Tigers won the event and the seventh-graders finished second.
The HMS eighth-grade squad (6-0) didn’t lose a set in three matches, beating Summersville 25-23, 25-22, downing Licking 27-25, 25-23 and defeating Cabool 25-21, 25-14.
In the first set against Licking, Houston trailed 24-14 before mounting a huge comeback while Isabelle Pena served.
“We had some good defense and never stopped playing until we finished,” said HMS head coach JuliAnna Rodgers.
The seventh-grade Lady Tigers began the tournament with a 25-9, 25-19 loss to Summersville, but then rebounded by beating Licking 25-20, 25-15 and splitting with Cabool, 15-25, 25-12.
“I’m proud of both grades for coming ready to play,” Rodgers said, “and the effort they had to come out on top. They played their hearts out.”
Both HMS teams won in straight sets in matches last Thursday at Raymondville.
The eighth-grade Lady Tigers prevailed 25-7, 25-11, and the seventh-grade squad won 25-17, 25-20.
And then in home matches on Monday of this week against Licking, Houston’s seventh-graders won 25-20, 25-15 and the eighth-graders lost 26-24, 9-25, 11-15.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.