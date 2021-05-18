HHS assistant coach Jeff Richardson talks at the mound with sophomore pitcher Garyn Hall and senior catcher Cody Allen during the third inning of a district tournament semifinal game Monday at Tiger Field.
Houston outfielders stand at attention during the playing of the National Anthem prior to Monday's district tournament game at Tiger Field. From left, left fielder Wiley Sisco, center fielder Ryan Wolfe and right fielder Brody McNew.
If there’s one thing that always holds true in baseball, it’s that there are never any guarantees.
That fact rings true more than ever for the Houston High School baseball team, after the top-seeded Tigers fell 5-4 to No. 4 Licking in a Missouri State High School Activities Association Class 3 District 9 Tournament semifinal game Monday at Tiger Field.
“That’s baseball,” said 24-year HHS head coach Brent Hall. “I’ve been there before.”
Houston scored first in the lengthy affair, getting a run in the bottom of the first inning after sophomore Garyn Hall led off with a walk and eventually came home on a 2-out double by senior Trevor Mitchell.
The Wildcats evened things up in the top of the second, putting runners at first-and-third on singles by freshman Silas Antle and sophomore Rusty Buckner and then scoring on a ground ball.
Licking took a 2-1 lead in the fourth frame, loading the bases on a trio of base hits and scoring an infield single by sophomore Keyton Rinne.
The Wildcats then increased their advantage to 3-1 in the top of the fifth inning when Buckner got aboard with a 2-out single to left field and freshman Keyton Cook drove him home with a double to the gap in left-center.
The Tigers pulled even in the bottom of the sixth inning, scoring twice without the benefit of a hit. Sophomore Ryan Wolfe started things off with a walk and senior catcher Cody Allen reached base on an error. After the two each moved up a base on a wild pitch, Wolfe scored on a grounder and Allen came home on an error.
Both teams threatened multiple times over the next 3 innings, but neither was able to score.
Licking finally broke the tie in the top of the 10th and went ahead 5-3 on a 2-run double by Buckner.
Houston cut the deficit in half in the bottom of the frame when Hall walked, took second on a wild pitch, went to third on a fly ball and then scored on a sacrifice fly to deep left field by senior Alex Castleman. But with a runner aboard, Licking recorded the final out of the contest.
With a chance for a walk-off victory, the Tigers began the eighth and 10th innings with the top of the order, but came up short both times. They also had a runner in scoring position in the seventh inning, but the threat ended on a double play.
Houston had 10 hits in the game, while Licking had 12.
Allen finished his high school career by going 3-for-5 at the plate, while Wolfe went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored and Hall also went 2-for-4 and scored twice.
Buckner had a huge outing with the bat and led the Wildcats’ offense by going 4-for-5 with a double, an RBI and 2 runs scored, while sophomore third baseman Cole Wallace was 3-for-4 with a double and Cook went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI.
Hall started on the mound for Houston and worked 7 full innings, allowing 3 runs (1 unearned) on 9 hits, while striking out 6 and walking none. Castleman pitched the last 3 innings, allowing 2 runs on 3 hits while fanning 5 and walking 1.
Freshman Silas Antle started for Licking and worked 5 2/3 innings, allowing 3 runs on 5 hits while striking out 4 and walking 2. Freshman Austin Stephens threw 3 1/3 innings for the Wildcats before Cook worked the final frame.
The Tigers committed 5 errors in the game, while the Wildcats committed 1.
“We didn’t play as well as we could have,” coach Hall said. “We had plenty of opportunities and didn’t take advantage of them. They did – one more time than we could.
“It was a tough game for either team to lose.”
In the other semifinal, second-seeded Linn beat No. 3 Dixon, 9-5. Linn (12-9) and Licking (12-10) played for the district title on Wednesday of this week.
Licking earned a berth in the semifinals with a 4-1 win over Belle in a first round game last Saturday.
In their final regular season game on Tuesday of last week, the Tigers lost at Mansfield, 3-2 (in eight innings).
Houston finished the season with an overall record of 16-4 and went 6-1 in South Central Association play to share the 2021 conference championship with Ava.
“Just a tremendous season,” coach Hall said. “These kids have nothing to hang their heads about. I’m extremely proud of them.”
Houston will lose three key players to graduation (Allen, Castleman and Mitchell), but coach Hall figures his team will remain strong for at least the near future.
“Because of COVID, our sophomores didn’t get to play last year,” coach Hall said, “so for all intents and purposes, this was their freshman year. I knew what our seniors could do, but I wasn’t sure about our sophomores because they weren’t battle-tested. But for the most part, they all exceeded my expectations.
“That gives us some hope for a few good years of baseball. The cupboard definitely isn’t bare; we’ve got three who will be hard to replace, but we have some guys who are capable of doing it.”
HHS junior Wiley Sisco leads off while being hounded by Licking freshman shortstop Keyton Cook, left, and sophomore second baseman Keyton Rinne during the second inning of the Tigers' loss to Licking in a district tournament semifinal game Monday at Tiger Field.
HHS assistant coach Jeff Richardson talks at the mound with sophomore pitcher Garyn Hall and senior catcher Cody Allen during the third inning of the Tigers' loss to Licking in a Class 3 District 9 Tournament semifinal game Monday at Tiger Field.
While being held by HHS first baseman Colton Stewart, Licking sophomore Malachi Antle leads off as Houston sophomore Garyn Hall prepares to deliver a pitch during the third inning Monday at Tiger Field.
HHS sophomore Danny Venable leads off between Licking freshman shortstop Keyton Cook, left, and sophomore second baseman Keyton Rinne during the second inning of the Tigers' loss in a district tournament semifinal game Monday at Tiger Field.
HHS senior third baseman Trevor Mitchell makes an off-balance throw to first to get Licking senior Easton Ice during the fifth inning of the Tigers' loss to Licking in a Class 3 District 9 Tournament semifinal game Monday at Tiger Field.
In his final high school game, HHS senior Alex Castlman delivers a pitch during the eighth inning of the Tigers' loss to Licking in a Class 3 District 9 Tournament semifinal game Monday at Tiger Field.
HHS junior Wiley Sisco leads off while being hounded by Licking freshman shortstop Keyton Cook, left, and sophomore second baseman Keyton Rinne during the second inning of the Tigers' loss to Licking in a district tournament semifinal game Monday at Tiger Field.
DOUG DAVISON | HOUSTON HERALD
In his final high school game, HHS senior Alex Castleman delivers a pitch during the eighth inning Monday at Tiger Field.
DOUG DAVISON | HOUSTON HERALD
In his final high school game, HHS senior Trevor Mitchell swings during the Tigers' loss to Licking in a Class 3 District 9 Tournament semifinal game Monday at Tiger Field.
DOUG DAVISON | HOUSTON HERALD
HHS assistant coach Jeff Richardson talks at the mound with sophomore pitcher Garyn Hall and senior catcher Cody Allen during the third inning of the Tigers' loss to Licking in a Class 3 District 9 Tournament semifinal game Monday at Tiger Field.
DOUG DAVISON | HOUSTON HERALD
While being held by HHS first baseman Colton Stewart, Licking sophomore Malachi Antle leads off as Houston sophomore Garyn Hall prepares to deliver a pitch during the third inning Monday at Tiger Field.
DOUG DAVISON | HOUSTON HERALD
HHS senior Alex Castleman takes a cut during the Tigers' loss to Licking Monday at Tiger Field.
DOUG DAVISON | HOUSTON HERALD
HHS sophomore Garyn Hall delivers a pitch during the first inning of the Tigers' loss to Licking in a district tournament semifinal game Monday at Tiger Field.
DOUG DAVISON | HOUSTON HERALD
In his final high school game, HHS senior Cody Allen takes a high pitch during the fourth inning of a Class 3 District 9 Tournament semifinal game Monday at Tiger Field.
DOUG DAVISON | HOUSTON HERALD
HHS sophomore Danny Venable leads off between Licking freshman shortstop Keyton Cook, left, and sophomore second baseman Keyton Rinne during the second inning of the Tigers' loss in a district tournament semifinal game Monday at Tiger Field.
DOUG DAVISON | HOUSTON HERALD
HHS senior Cody Allen strokes a single during the fourth inning of the Tigers' loss to Licking in a Class 3 District 9 Tournament semifinal game Monday at Tiger Field.
DOUG DAVISON | HOUSTON HERALD
HHS senior third baseman Trevor Mitchell makes an off-balance throw to first to get Licking senior Easton Ice during the fifth inning of the Tigers' loss to Licking in a Class 3 District 9 Tournament semifinal game Monday at Tiger Field.
DOUG DAVISON | HOUSTON HERALD
Licking sophomore Rusty Buckner dives safely into home plate during the fifth inning of a Class 3 District 9 Tournament semifinal game Monday at Tiger Field.
DOUG DAVISON | HOUSTON HERALD
In his final high school game, HHS senior Alex Castlman delivers a pitch during the eighth inning of the Tigers' loss to Licking in a Class 3 District 9 Tournament semifinal game Monday at Tiger Field.
DOUG DAVISON | HOUSTON HERALD
In his final high school game, HHS senior Cody Allen swings during the Tigers' loss to Licking in a Class 3 District 9 Tournament semifinal game Monday at Tiger Field.
DOUG DAVISON | HOUSTON HERALD
