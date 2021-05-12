...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures in the middle 30s will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE...Miller, Maries, Pulaski, Phelps, Texas, Dent, Howell,
Shannon and Oregon Counties.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&
As Mansfield's Kellar Davis dives back to the bag, HHS first baseman Colton Stewart prepares to catch the ball on a pick-off play during the second inning of the Tigers' loss Tuesday at Mansfield. Stewart drove in both of Houston's runs in the game.
After winning 7 straight games and 15 of their last 16, the Houston High School baseball Tigers received somewhat of a wake-up call Tuesday, falling 3-2 at Mansfield in 8 innings.
Houston got on the board in the top of the second inning after third baseman Trevor Mitchell walked, stole two bases and then scored on a ground ball by first baseman Colton Stewart.
Mansfield evened things up in the bottom of the sixth inning with a rally including singles by first baseman Madix Gray and left fielder Brayden Barnett and an RBI double by shortstop Kellar Davis.
The Tigers took the lead again in the top of the seventh inning when second baseman Danny Venable walked, stole second and then came home when Stewart slammed a double into the gap in right-center field.
But the host Lions responded in the bottom of the frame and sent the game into extra innings when right fielder Dylan Henry led off with a single, advanced to second on a wild pitch, took third on a fielder’s choice and then scored on an infield single by third baseman Chade Noble.
After the Tigers were held scoreless in the top of the eighth inning, the Lions took their only lead of the contest in the bottom of the frame.
Barnett led off with a single to left, went to second moments later on another wild pitch, and then scored the winning run on a base hit to left field by Gray followed by an error.
Freshman Wyatt Hughes started on the mound for Houston and worked 5 1/3 innings, allowing 1 run on 4 hits while striking out 4 and walking 4. Senior Alex Castleman pitched 2 innings in relief, giving up 2 runs (1 unearned) on 6 hits while fanning 2 and not issuing a walk.
The Tigers were limited to 5 hits in the game, with sophomore outfielder Ryan Wolfe going 2-for-4.
The Lions had 10 hits, with center fielder Kile Gray going 3-for-4 in the lead-off spot in the order, while Barnett went 2-for-3.
The Tigers stole 6 bases in the contest, with Venable swiping 3 and Mitchell 2.
Houston’s infield turned 3 inning-ending double plays in the game, with Mitchell being responsible for 2 in back-to-back innings. The nimble senior recorded one with runners on first and second in the bottom of the fourth, moving to his left to flag down a grounder, tagging a runner and then throwing in time to Stewart at first. Mitchell did it again with 2 runners on in the fifth frame, snagging a sharp grounder hit down the line, stepping on the bag and then tossing the ball to first.
The Tigers’ third DP ended the Lions’ seventh inning rally, as shortstop Garyn Hall scooped up a ground ball and threw it to Venable at second who relayed it to Stewart.
Dylan Robertson pitched the first 5 innings for Mansfield and Barnett threw the last 2.
The Lions (8-9) came into the contest riding high after beating a 20-win Hartville squad the previous day.
“You can’t give a team like that extra chances,” said HHS head coach Brent Hall.
Next up for Houston (16-3) is a semifinal game in the Class 3 District 4 Tournament Monday at Tiger Field, against either Belle or Licking, who play for the semifinal berth on Saturday. The Tigers are seeded No. 1 in the 5-team event.
“We have to play better than we did today,” Hall said.
HHS freshman Wyatt Hughes delivers a pitch during the fourth inning of the Tigers' loss Tuesday at Mansfield.
