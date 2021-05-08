Scoring early and often, the Houston High School baseball team dispatched Plato 11-0 in a run rule shortened contest Friday at Tiger Field.

The Tigers scored a run in the bottom of the first inning, and then added 4 in the second frame, 1 in the third and 5 in the fourth.

Sophomore Garyn Hall pitched another gem for Houston, tossing a complete game 4-hitter while striking out 9 and not issuing a walk.

Hall also went 2-for-3 at the plate, with an RBI and 2 runs scored, and stole a whopping 5 bases to set a new school record for steals in a season with 32.

HHS senior Alex Castleman steps on the plate to score a run during the fourth inning of the Tigers’ win over Plato Friday at Tiger Field.

The Tigers totaled 8 hits in the victory, with 7 players getting at least 1.

Sophomore first baseman Colton Stewart went 1-for-2 and smacked a 2-run double in the second inning, while senior catcher Cody Allen went 1-for-3 with a double and 2 RBIs.

Houston ran wild on the base paths and stole 12 bags, as senior shortstop Alex Castleman, senior third baseman Trevor Mitchell and sophomore right fielder Brody McNew swiped 2 apiece.

Plato (8-13) got back-to-back singles with 2 outs in the top of the first inning, but came up empty when Hall fanned the next batter. The visiting Eagles also got a pair of singles in the top of the fourth inning, but couldn’t produce a run.

The win was Houston’s seventh straight. The Tigers (16-2) will wrap up the regular season with a road game Tuesday at Mansfield before hosting the Missouri State High School Activities Association Class 3 District 9 Tournament, scheduled to begin next Saturday (May 15) and conclude Tuesday, May 18.

Houston will be the top seed in the 5-team event.

RECORD STEAL

During the third inning of Houston’s win over Plato on Friday, HHS sophomore Garyn Hall arrives at third base with a stand-up steal to set a new school record for stolen bases in a season with 32.

 

Doug Davison is a writer, photographer and newsroom assistant for the Houston Herald. Email him at ddavison@houstonherald.com.

