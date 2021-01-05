How can a basketball team win without scoring many points? Hold the opposition to even fewer.
The Houston High School girls squad did just that in a South Central Association contest Monday night in Hiett Gymnasium, holding Mountain Grove to only 8 points in the second half on the way to a 40-26 victory.
“I thought we played really good defense,” said Lady Tigers head coach Brent Kell. “Our focus and our intensity were great all night.”
While continuing a weeks-long stretch of ice cold shooting, Houston trailed 10-9 at the end of the first quarter and led by only a point at halftime, 19-18. But the visiting Lady Panthers were held to a mere 4 points in each of the next two quarters and the lead steadily increased.
The Lady Tigers’ aggressive, full-court press and fluid man-to-man half-court defense resulted in numerous steals and caused a host of turnovers, and ultimately compensated for their cold shooting touch.
Meanwhile, Houston’s somewhat limited offensive output was highlighted by balance. Sophomore forward Olivia Crites led the Lady Tigers in scoring with 8 points, while senior guard Jaden Stell and sophomore guard Katie Jo Chipps each had 7 and junior guard Hannah Dzurick and sophomore forward Karlee Curtis added 5 apiece.
Junior guard Addy Welch sank three 3-pointers in the first half and led the Lady Panthers with 11 points, while senior forward Trinity Elliot had 7.
Houston’s margin of victory and lead at halftime could have both been substantially wider, but time and again the Lady Tigers would do a nice job of executing an offensive set only to have the ball miss the basket on subsequent shots.
“We executed our offense extremely well,” Kell said. “But didn’t make very many shots again. We really need to make more shots and we’ve been working a lot on that.
“But after the game, we talked about not getting down on ourselves because shots are going to start falling. We have too many kids who have good form and have worked at it, but for one reason or another the ball is just not going through the hoop. I can’t help but believe it will, and when we figure that out, with our defense we’ll be a pretty tough opponent.”
In their ninth outing of the season, the Lady Tigers began the game with their sixth different lineup.
“We’re still looking for the right combination,” Kell said. “I thought we had our best teamwork of the season last night, and we wore out Mountain Grove. That’s what we should be able to do against most teams, because our depth helps; we play nine or 10 kids and we can always keep fresh bodies in there.”
Kell not only figures more points should lead to more wins, but that more wins will lead to more support.
“I thought we had a really good crowd last night,” he said. “They were loud and intense, and yet respectful. I want to thank them for coming out and supporting us.
“But I’ve told the kids that if we can start making some of those baskets that allows a crowd to stay in the game, then we’re going to have nice crowds and they’re going to be enjoying the quality of basketball we’re playing. Right now we’re not putting the ball in the hoop enough to keep the crowd up enough to where the kids can feed off of it the way I like to see.”
With the win, the Lady Tigers (4-5, 1-0 SCA) maintained an unblemished record on their home court at 3-0.
“The kids were really excited after the game,” Kell said. “I told them beforehand that we were 0-0 in the conference and even with everyone else. One of our goals is to hold serve at home; that’s going to be difficult, but it can be done and so far we have.
“We talked about how if we stay perfect at home we’ll be right in the conference race.”
The Lady Tigers travel to Newburg on Tuesday of this week and will host a pair of SCA games next week: Monday against Thayer and Thursday against Liberty.
Kell said offense would be the focus in three practice sessions this week leading up to the game against Thayer and the Lady Bobcats’ effective matchup zone defense.
“We’re going to really hone in our offense,” he said. “Hopefully we’ll continue to play defense the way we have for several games now, but we really need to concentrate on our offense and see if we can’t get more points on the board.”
