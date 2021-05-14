The annual Houston Boys Basketball Camp is set for Monday, May 24, through Wednesday, May 26 in Hiett Gymnasium on the Houston Schools campus.
The camp will be hosted by HHS boys head coach Jim Moore, other Houston hoops staff members and high school players.
The cost will be $25 for each camper, which includes a T-shirt. Participants can pay on the first day of camp or by submitting the entry fee with a registration form (see below) to the elementary school office before Wednesday (May 19).
The schedule:
•K-3rd grade: 9-10:15 a.m.
•4th-6th grade: 10:30-11:45 a.m.
•7th-8th grade: noon-1:30 p.m.
•9th-12th grade: 1:30-3 p.m.
For more information, call Moore at 417-825-1358.
