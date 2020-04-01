Two players from Texas County schools have been named to the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association 2020 All-State list.
Plato High School senior forward Grady Todd is one of 20 players to receive MBCA Class 2 boys All-State honors, while Licking senior guard Karlee Holland made the list of 20 Class 3 girls.
Todd set a new Plato all-time scoring record late in the season and finished with 2,344 points in his career.
In 27 games played in the 2019-2020 season, Todd averaged 26.5 points and 12.5 rebounds per game. He shot 60-percent from 2-point range, 38-percent from 3-point range and 78-percent from the free throw line. He also recorded 62 blocks, 42 assists and 33 steals.
Todd led Plato in scoring, rebounds, free throw percentage and blocks in the past season, and was named Frisco League co-MVP and Class 2 District 9 MVP.
“Basketball players like Grady don't come along very often,” said PHS head coach Mike Phillips. “He was a post man his entire basketball career until this year when I told him that to get the ball more often, we had to move him away from the basket some. He was always willing to do whatever it took to make his team more competitive every night. He ended up leading the team in 3-point percentage and still found a way to get to the basket every night.
“I thoroughly enjoyed watching this young man work hard every day in practice and games.”
Two players from South Central Association teams garnered All-State boys status: Sophomore Andrew Dalton of Ava made the Class 3 list and sophomore Jordan Andrews of Thayer made the Class 2 list.
A complete rundown of All-State players and coaches from all classifications in Missouri can be viewed online at www.mobca.org.
