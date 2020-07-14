Dates and times are set for this year’s free youth basketball summer camps in Houston.
Houston High School boys head coach Jim Moore said camp for players in grades 9 through 12 will take place from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, July 20, through Wednesday, July 22.
Camp for younger boys will take place Tuesday, July 28, through Thursday, July 30, with grades 1-3 from 9 to 10 a.m., grades 4-6 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and junior high from noon to 1:30 p.m.
HHS girls head coach Brent Kell said girls camps are also set for Tuesday, July 28, through Thursday, July 30, with grades 1-3 from 4 to 5 p.m. grades 4-6 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. and junior high from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
All sessions for both boys and girls will be conducted inside Hiett Gymnasium.
