This year’s youth basketball summer camps are scheduled for this week in Houston.

Houston High School boys head coach Jim Moore said camp for boys will take place Tuesday, July 28, through Thursday, July 30, with grades 1-3 from 9 to 10 a.m., grades 4-6 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and junior high from noon to 1:30 p.m.

The cost to participate in each age group is $25, which includes a T-shirt.

HHS girls head coach Brent Kell said girls camps – which are free – are also set for Tuesday, July 28, through Thursday, July 30, with grades 1-3 from 4 to 5 p.m. grades 4-6 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. and junior high from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Kell said Wednesday’s junior high session will be from 2:30 to 4 p.m. to accommodate players who attend church.

All sessions for both boys and girls will be conducted inside Hiett Gymnasium.

Players are encouraged to bring their own bottle of water as drinking water at the gym is unavailable due to building construction.

