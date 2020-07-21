This year’s free youth basketball summer camps are scheduled for next week in Houston.
Houston High School boys head coach Jim Moore camp for boys will take place Tuesday, July 28, through Thursday, July 30, with grades 1-3 from 9 to 10 a.m., grades 4-6 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and junior high from noon to 1:30 p.m.
HHS girls head coach Brent Kell said girls camps are also set for Tuesday, July 28, through Thursday, July 30, with grades 1-3 from 4 to 5 p.m. grades 4-6 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. and junior high from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Kell said Wednesday’s junior high session will be from 2:30 to 4 p.m. to accommodate players who attend church.
All sessions for both boys and girls will be conducted inside Hiett Gymnasium.
Players are encouraged to bring their own bottle of water as drinking water at the gym is unavailable due to building construction.
