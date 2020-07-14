Dates and times are set for this year’s free youth basketball summer camps in Houston.

JIM MOORE

Houston High School boys head coach Jim Moore said camp for players in grades 9 through 12 will take place from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, July 20, through Wednesday, July 22.

Camp for younger boys will take place Tuesday, July 28, through Thursday, July 30, with grades 1-3 from 9 to 10 a.m., grades 4-6 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and junior high from noon to 1:30 p.m.

BRENT KELL

HHS girls head coach Brent Kell said girls camps are also set for Tuesday, July 28, through Thursday, July 30, with grades 1-3 from 4 to 5 p.m. grades 4-6 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. and junior high from 6:30 to 8 p.m. 

All sessions for both boys and girls will be conducted inside Hiett Gymnasium.

