Black Team quarterback Robbie Mortensen (19) throws a pass over the outstretched arm of White Team defender Ian Driesel (44) during the second quarter of the annual HHS Alumni Football Game last Saturday in Tiger Stadium.
HHS Class of 2014 graduate Nathaniel Alkire looks back at his pursuer Dalton Wilson (2009) on his way to scoring a touchdown for the White Team on a long passing play late in the first half of last Saturday's annual Alumni Football Game.
Featuring former Houston High School players ranging in age from 18 to 48, the third annual Alumni Football Game took place last Saturday night at Tiger Field.
When the final horn sounded, fans had witnessed a pretty decent contest that finished with the Black Team beating the White Team, 28-12.
The first half was more or less a defensive battle, as the two teams of Tigers remained locked in a scoreless tie until late in the second quarter.
The White Team then got on the board when quarterback Scott Logan (HHS Class of 2015) hooked up with Nathaniel Alkire (2014) on an 82-yard passing play for a touchdown. Alkire caught the ball about 15 yards from the line of scrimmage and then rumbled down the left sideline into the end zone.
As he ran, Alkire looked back several times to see if a defender was about to level him, but he finally hit pay dirt before taking plenty of time off on the sideline. A failed 2-point conversion run left the White squad with a 6-0 lead that held up until halftime.
The Black Team finally scored with time running down in the third quarter.
After a long gain on a pass from QB Robbie Mortensen (2020) to Dakota Burchett (2020) and a 13-yard run by Chris Cichon (2021), the Blacks had the ball at the White 15-yard line. Moments later, Mortensen found tight end Ethan Kelly for a 9-yard passing touchdown. After Dalton Wilson (2009) bashed through traffic for a 2-point conversion, the Black Tigers were ahead 8-6.
The White squad regained the advantage at 12-8 when Logan connected with Ty Wilkins (2015) for a 44-yard scoring pass with 6:36 left in the fourth quarter.
But from there, the Black Tigers scored 20 unanswered points to secure the victory.
The go-ahead TD came on a trick play at the White 42-yard line with about 3:30 minutes to go, as Mortensen completed a pass to Kelly in the flat, and he lateraled the ball to Burchett, who broke a tackle and ran 40 yards into the end zone. When Dennis Smith (2003) successfully ran for a 2-point conversion, the Blacks led 16-12.
The margin increased to 22-12 on a 40-yard touchdown run down the right sideline by Mortensen with 1:20 remaining.
The final score was on the board when Cichon recovered a fumble and ran 33 yards for a TD as time expired.
For the first time in the game’s three-year history, Cabool alumni were not involved.
