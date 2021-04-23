Scoring at least 1 run in 6 of the 7 innings played, the Houston High School baseball team downed Willow Springs 13-6 in a South Central Association game Thursday at Booster Field in Willow Springs.
On the way to the conference victory, the Tigers scored 1 run in the top of the first inning on a sacrifice fly by senior catcher Cody Allen, and then added 2 runs in the second frame, 1 in the third, 1 in the fourth, 3 in the fifth and 5 in the seventh.
The Diamond Cats' seventh inning outburst including RBI singles by Allen and sophomore center fielder Ryan Wolfe, and a sacrifice fly by junior Wiley Sisco (his second of the game).
Wolfe went 2-for-3 in the contest, with a walk, 2 RBIs and a run scored, while sophomore first baseman Colton Stewart went 2-for-5 and drove in a run. Sophomore Danny Venable (at shortstop in the game) went 1-for-2 with 2 walks and 3 runs scored, while senior third baseman Trevor Mitchell was 1-for-3 with a double, 2 walks, an RBI and a run.
Sophomore Garyn Hall had another strong outing on the mound, earning the win by working 5 innings while allowing 4 hits, striking out 7 and not issuing a walk. Sisco pitched the last 2 innings.
Hall helped his cause with a good day at the plate, going 1-for-1 with 4 walks, an RBI and 3 runs scored. He also continued his assault on the HHS record of 35 stolen bases in a season, swiping 5 more bags to raise his season total to 23.
The host Bears made some noise late in the contest, scoring 2 unearned runs in the bottom of the sixth inning and adding 4 more in the seventh with a rally highlighted by a 3-run triple.
The Bears got a lead-off base hit in the bottom of the fourth inning, but the Tigers stopped a rally before it began with a 1-6-3 double play, as Hall scooped up a rolling come-backer and threw to Venable at second, who tossed it to Stewart.
Three Willow Springs pitchers combined to allow 9 hits, while walking 12, hitting 3 batters and striking out only 5.
The final score might have been even more lopsided, but Houston was denied in the top of the sixth inning after loading the bases with no outs on a walk, a hit batter and an error.
The Tigers (10-2, 5-1 SCA through Thursday) travel to Van Buren tonight (Friday), and head to Salem on Monday for a big SCA matchup.
HHS sophomore Danny Venable fouls off a pitch during the Tigers' win in an SCA game Thursday at Booster Field in Willow Springs.
