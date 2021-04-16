HHS first baseman Colton Stewart steps on the bag for a put-out after scooping up a ground ball during the Tigers' win over Cabool Thursday at U.S. Ballpark in Ozark. Next to Stewart are second baseman Danny Venable, left, and pitcher Garyn Hall.
Lately, there has been no stopping the Houston High School baseball team.
The Tigers won again Thursday, routing county rival Cabool 12-2 in a run-rule shortened South Central Association game at U.S. Ballpark in Ozark. The win was the seventh straight for Houston, with four of those coming in run-rule fashion. The Diamond Cats have won four straight in SCA play, outscoring the opposition 42-10 in the process.
After both teams scored in a run in the first inning, Houston took control with 5 runs in the second frame and 2 more in the third.
The second inning outburst was highlighted by a long 3-run triple by senior shortstop Alex Castleman, that fell just short of the tall fence in left-center field. Prior to Castleman’s big blow, the Tigers got runs on a sacrifice fly by junior left fielder Wiley Sisco and an RBI double by sophomore right fielder Brody McNew.
In the third inning, the Tigers scored on an error and an RBI single by Sisco.
Houston wrapped up the scoring in the contest with 4 runs in the bottom of the sixth frame. After sophomore first baseman Colton Stewart and McNew got aboard with singles, the Tigers scored 2 runs on a throwing error. Houston got another run when Castleman ripped a single to center, stole second and came home on a single by Allen, and the game ended when senior courtesy runner Rene Lathrom scored on an error.
Sophomore Garyn Hall started on the mound and got the win for Houston, allowing 8 hits and 2 runs in five innings of work, while striking out 4 and walking 1.
Castleman threw one inning of relief, and went 3-for-4 at the plate, driving in 4 runs and scoring 2. McNew broke out of a lengthy slump and went 2-for-3 with an RBI and 2 runs, while senior catcher Cody Allen went 2-for-4 and drove in a pair of runs.
Byerley ended up going 3-for-3 at the plate for Cabool (3-9 after the loss), driving in a run and scoring another.
Houston (8-1, 4-0 SCA through this week) will continue a stretch of six consecutive road games by traveling to Bourbon tonight (Friday) and heading to Ava on Monday for a big SCA contest against a Bears squad that’s 9-2 overall and 4-0 in conference play.
