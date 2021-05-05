Seedings are set for the 2021 Missouri State High School Activities Association Class 3 District 9 Baseball Tournament.
Houston is the No. 1 seed in the 5-team event, while Linn is seeded second, Dixon third, Licking fourth and Belle fifth.
All games will be played at Tiger Field in Houston.
Licking and Belle will face off at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 15. Semifinals will be played on Monday, May 17, with Houston taking on the play-in winner at 2 p.m. and Linn and Dixon going at 4:30. The district championship contest is set for 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 18.
