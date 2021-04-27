Weather Alert

...Flash Flood Watch Posted for Southern Missouri... .Excessive rainfall is expected to occur across southern Missouri beginning tonight and continuing into Thursday morning. Storm total rainfall amounts ranging from 1.5 to 4 inches are expected. The higher amounts are expected to occur along and south of the Interstate 44 corridor. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of central Missouri, east central Missouri, south central Missouri, and southwest Missouri, including the following areas, in central Missouri, Pulaski. In east central Missouri, Phelps. In south central Missouri, Dent, Howell, Oregon, Shannon, and Texas. In southwest Missouri, Barry, Christian, Douglas, Greene, Laclede, Lawrence, McDonald, Newton, Ozark, Stone, Taney, Webster, and Wright. * From midnight CDT tonight through Thursday morning * Excessive rainfall amounts ranging from 1.5 to 4 inches. The highest amounts are expected to occur along and south of the Interstate 44 corridor. Training thunderstorms containing high rainfall rates will be possible, leading to rapid onset flooding. * Rapid onset flooding could lead to numerous impassable roadways. Low lying areas along flashy streams could also experience flooding. Flashy urban flooding will also be possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&