With a 6-1 victory Monday at Salem, the Houston High School baseball team clinched a tie with Ava for the 2021 South Central Association championship.
The Tigers moved a step closer to the achievement with a 13-6 win last Thursday at Willow Springs, and also won a nonconference game Friday at Van Buren, 12-6.
In Monday’s big road win, sophomore center fielder Ryan Wolfe belted his first home run of the season, going deep in the top of the seventh inning.
Houston got on the board first on a 2-run single by junior left fielder Wiley Sisco in the second inning. The Tigers added 2 more runs in the top of the third frame and cruised home from there.
HHS sophomore Garyn Hall worked 5 2/3 innings on the mound to earn the win, allowing 1 run on 6 hits while striking out 10 and walking only 1. Freshman Wyatt Hughes finished, allowing only 1 hit while fanning 3 and not issuing a walk.
Sophomore second baseman Danny Venable went 2-for-4 at the plate and scored a run for the Tigers, while senior third baseman Trevor Mitchell was busy on offense, going 1-for-2 with 2 walks, 2 RBIs and 2 runs.
FREQUENT SCORING
Houston scored at least 1 run in 6 of the 7 innings played in the win over Willow Springs. The Tigers notched a run in the top of the first inning on a sacrifice fly by senior catcher Cody Allen, and then added 2 runs in the second frame, 1 in the third, 1 in the fourth, 3 in the fifth and 5 in the seventh.
The Diamond Cats’ seventh inning outburst including RBI singles by Allen and Wolfe, and a sacrifice fly by Sisco (his second of the game).
Wolfe went 2-for-3 in the contest, with a walk, 2 RBIs and a run scored, while sophomore first baseman Colton Stewart went 2-for-5 and drove in a run. Venable (at shortstop in the game) went 1-for-2 with 2 walks and 3 runs scored, while Mitchell was 1-for-3 with a double, 2 walks, an RBI and a run.
Hall had another strong outing on the mound, earning the win by working 5 innings while allowing 4 hits, striking out 7 and not issuing a walk. Sisco pitched the last 2 innings.
Hall helped his cause with a good day at the plate, going 1-for-1 with 4 walks, an RBI and 3 runs scored. He also continued his quest to eclipse the HHS record of 35 stolen bases in a season, swiping 5 more bags to raise his season total to 23.
The host Bears made some noise late in the contest, scoring 2 unearned runs in the bottom of the sixth inning and adding 4 more in the seventh with a rally highlighted by a 3-run triple.
The Bears got a lead-off base hit in the bottom of the fourth inning, but the Tigers stopped a rally before it began with a 1-6-3 double play, as Hall scooped up a rolling come-backer and threw to Venable at second, who tossed it to Stewart.
Three Willow Springs pitchers combined to allow 9 hits, while walking 12, hitting 3 batters and striking out only 5.
The final score might have been even more lopsided, but Houston was denied in the top of the sixth inning after loading the bases with no outs on a walk, a hit batter and an error.
DOZENS ARE WILD
At Van Buren, the Tigers matched their run total with a dozen hits and seven different players drove in at least 1 run.
Allen went 3-for-4 at the plate with a double and 2 RBIs, while Sisco was 2-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and 2 runs scored. Venable was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI, Stewart went 2-for-4 and scored a run, and Wolfe went 1-for-2 with a walk, 2 RBIs and 3 runs.
Four players pitched for Houston, combining to allow 9 hits and strike out 8. Mitchell started and worked the first inning. Venable followed and went 3 innings to earn the win, while Hughes came in next for an inning and Wolfe threw the final 2 frames.
Senior courtesy runner Rene Lathrom scored 3 runs for the Tigers.
Now that SCA play has concluded, Houston’s schedule includes a stretch of six straight nonconference games leading up to the Class 3 District 9 tournament (which will be played in Houston).
“I feel good about where we’re at,” said HHS head coach Brent Hall. “We’re getting better every game, and different guys are helping us win on different nights. We just continue to grow.”
Hall said he intends for his team to use the next couple of weeks to work on “a little bit of everything.”
“Putting the ball in play more consistently, making the routine plays, continuing to throw strikes, base running – it’s a lot of little things that don’t show up in the scorebook,” he said.
Houston (12-2, 6-1 SCA through Monday) travels to Summersville on Tuesday of this week and hosts Licking Thursday (April 29) and Hartville on Monday (May 3).
