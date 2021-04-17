The Houston High School baseball team continued its torrid pace in the 2021 season by beating Bourbon 12-4 in a nonconference road game Friday night.
The Tigers scored 6 runs in the second inning with a rally highlighted by a grand slam home run by senior shortstop Alex Castleman. Castleman was 3-for-4 in the contest and is now batting .677 for the season (21-for-31), with 3 homers, 23 RBIs and 16 runs scored. He sports an on-base percentage of .737 and more than half of his hits (12) have gone for extra bases.
Sophomore right fielder Brody McNew went 2-for-2 at the plate in the game, with 2 walks, 2 RBIs and a run scored, while sophomore second baseman Danny Venable went 1-for-2 with an RBI and 3 runs scored.
The Tigers went wild on the base paths in the game, recording 13 steals. Castleman, McNew and Venable swiped 3 apiece.
The Houston pitchers combined to limit Bourbon to only 2 hits. Junior Wiley Sisco started on the mound and went 2 1/3 innings, allowing 1 run on no hits. Freshman Wyatt Hughes struck out both batters he faced in the third inning, and senior Trevor Mitchell pitched the final 3 frames.
The game was halted after 6 innings due to rain.
Next up for Houston (9-1) is a key South Central Association contest Monday at Ava. Both squads will go into the game with 4-0 records in conference play.
