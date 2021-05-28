The third annual Alumni Football Game is set for Saturday (June 5) in Tiger Stadium.

This year’s contest will feature two teams made up of former Houston High School players, as Cabool will not be participating.

The game is sponsored by the Houston Varsity Club, and all proceeds will benefit the HHS football program. Kick off is scheduled for 7 p.m.

More information – such as ticket prices and possible pregame activities – will be shared when it becomes available.

Last year, Houston beat Cabool 14-12 in a game that wasn’t decided until Houston scored a touchdown with less than a second remaining.

