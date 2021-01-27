SNOW STORM

A City of Houston truck plows snow off of Chestnut Street just before 9 a.m. Wednesday.

 DOUG DAVISON | HOUSTON HERALD

An early Wednesday morning snow storm covered Texas County, closing schools and making some roads slick. 

Classes were cancelled at all districts in the county. 

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has responded to some non-injury accidents in the county. 

Here are the latest road conditions. 

The Texas County Food Pantry in Houston is closed today.

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments