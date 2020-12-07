Wilson F. Lane, 78, of Licking, passed away Dec. 6, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. He was born in Edgar Springs, Mo., on Nov. 16, 1942, the son of Franklin and Emogene (Wilson) Lane.
Wilson married Reba Hildebrand on June 24, 1962. He worked for Civil Service Maintenance at Fort Leonard Wood until his retirement. Wilson enjoyed horses, coon hunting, fishing, deer hunting, working outdoors, farming, and most importantly spending time with his family and telling stories to his grandchildren.
Wilson is survived by his wife of 58 years, Reba (Hildebrand) Lane; daughters, Janet McCaslin (Chris) and Brenda Love; son, Carl Lane (Deanna); 10 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Kimberely Samel; great-granddaughter, Olivia Lane; parents, Franklin and Emogene Lane; sisters, Margie Hill and Missoura Cox; and brothers, Eric Lane and Champlin Lane.
A visitation for Wilson is 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at Fox Funeral Home. A funeral service is 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at Roby Baptist Church with Pastor Brock Davis officiating. Interment will follow at Palace Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Wilson’s name may be made to his family and will go towards his headstone. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net.
