Willis Elmer “Bud” Rowden, of Bucyrus, was born on Aug. 3, 1938, at Crocker. A son of Clifford Paul and Ina Fordyce Rowden, he passed away Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at Osage Beach Rehabilitation and Care Center.
Mr. Rowden, who had been in failing health, was 82.
He married Anna LaVerne Richards on April 28, 1978 at Crocker.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Wayne Rowden; and a sister, Betty Winkle.
Mr. Rowden was a U.S. Army veteran and had worked as a heavy equipment operator as well as being a commercial fisherman. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and being with his grandchildren.
He and his wife pioneered the Goodwill Church outside of Crocker after it had been closed for more than 35 years.
Mr. Rowden is survived by: his wife, Anna of the home; sons, Larry Rowden, Brinktown; Troy Rowden, Lebanon; Kevin Rowden, Rolla; and Clifton Rowden, Colorado Springs, Colo.; daughters, Amber Ruda, France; Anita Rowden, Rolla; Sherry Hunter, Flat; and Becky Rowden, Rolla.
He also survived by step-daughters, Shelley Shepherd, Lebanon; and Margaret “Dutchie” Collins, Waynesville; 12 grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; two step great-grandchildren; one brother, Paul Rowden of Wichita, Kan.; and several nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
Visitation is 10:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. service time on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at the Long-Kloeppel Funeral Chapel, Crocker.
Interment with full military honors is in the Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Waynesville.
