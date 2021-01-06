William (Bill) Roger Crocker, 94, son of Gerald Turner and Hazel Erma Barnwell Crocker, was born Dec. 20, 1926, in Bonner Springs, Kan. He passed away Jan. 5, 2012, at Texas County Memorial Hospital, Houston, Mo.
Mr. Crocker is preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Leeland Crocker; one sister, Mildred Reed; and a son, Brett Crocker.
He is survived by his daughter, Cindy Proell of Bunker, Mo.; son, Jerry Crocker of Wellington, Mo.; and daughter, Deanna Moon of Raymondville, Mo.; 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren due in March.
Mr. Crocker grew up in Bonner Springs, Kan., then along with parents and siblings moved to California. He later hitchhiked by himself to the Kansas and Missouri area. He obtained his GED and joined the U.S. Army. He worked numerous jobs in the Kansas City area, such as A.R.M.C.O.
He married Doris Jean Petty on June 5, 1956. They had four children. The family moved to California in the mid-1960s. Mr. Crocker was baptized in 1975 as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses. He loved quoting the scriptures, quizzing about the Bible, singing and dancing, watching Judge Judy and the Kansas City Chiefs and taking car rides especially when he lived in the Kansas City area, driving downtown and riding trolley cars.
Mr. Crocker loved his family. Later in life his dog, Peanut, brought much enjoyment. He moved to Raymondville to live with family in 2016.
No services are planned at this time.
Cremation was under the direction of Evans Funeral Home, Houston.
