Willard Jabe Lynch was born Feb. 12, 1926, on the North Jacks Fork River, Willow Springs, Mo., to Vigil Lee “Spud” and Neville Vena (Dennison) Lynch. He passed away Oct. 13, 2020, at NHC Nursing Facility, West Plains, Mo., at the age of 94 years, 8 months and 1 day.
He is preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Nadine Erwin; three infant siblings; an infant grandson; and an infant great-granddaughter.
Willard attended school at Big Creek, Nagle and started High School in Summersville, Mo. He then served in the U.S. Army in World War II from May 1944 until October 1945 during the Battle of the Bulge.
He married Georgia Mae Nichols in Salem, Ark., on Aug. 24, 1948, and to this union five children were born, Billy, Connie, Joyce, Dennis and Debra.
He gave his heart to God as a child and attended Cabool Assembly of God Church until going into the nursing home.
He is survived by his wife, Georgia of the home in Mountain Grove, Mo.; his children, Billy (Edith) Lynch of Cabool, Mo., Connie (Ray) Lee of Cushing, Okla., Joyce Wucher of Lee’s Summit, Mo., Dennis Lynch of Cabool, Mo., and Debra Osborn of Harrisonville, Mo; 10 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; his brother, Bob (Alice) Lynch of Houston, Mo.; and a sister, Georgia Vollmer of Bokeelia, Fla.
Willard was a farmer and livestock dealer and had a strong love for cattle. After retirement he was a gardener and was a stickler about his lawn. He was always doing all that he could for his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Ozark Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to www.evansfh.com.
Services are 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at Evans Funeral Home, Houston, with Brother Darrell Loughridge and Jr. Vaughn officiating. Burial was in Ozark Cemetery under the direction of Evans Funeral Home. Pallbearers were Dennis Lynch, Michael Osborn, Jay Lynch, Eric Smith, Clay Morgan, Cole Morgan and Kristian Crisp.
