WILLARD JABE LYNCH

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FOR SATURDAY... .CONDITIONS CONDUCIVE TO RAPID SPREAD OF WILDLAND FIRES ARE POSSIBLE ON SATURDAY. SUSTAINED SOUTHERLY WINDS OF 20-30 MPH WITH GUSTS OF 30-45 MPH ARE POSSIBLE, STRONGEST OVER SOUTHEAST KANSAS AND WESTERN MISSOURI AND WEAKEST OVER SOUTH-CENTRAL MISSOURI. AFTERNOON RELATIVE HUMIDITY VALUES WILL FALL INTO THE UPPER TEENS TO MID 20S. DROUGHT CONDITIONS ACROSS MUCH OF THE AREA AND RECENT LOW HUMIDITY HAVE RESULTED IN DRY FUELS. ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND HIGH WIND FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 055, 056, 057, 058, 066, 067, 068, 069, 070, 071, 073, 077, 078, 079, 080, 081, 082, 088, 089, 090, 091, 092, 093, 094, 095, 096, 097, 097, 101, 101, 102, 103, 104, AND 105... * AFFECTED AREA...FIRE WEATHER ZONES 073, 097, AND 101.FIRE WEATHER ZONES 055, 056, 057, 058, 066, 067, 068, 069, 070, 071, 077, 078, 079, 080, 081, 082, 088, 089, 090, 091, 092, 093, 094, 095, 096, 097, 101, 102, 103, 104, AND 105. * WIND...SUSTAINED WINDS RANGING FROM 20 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS RANGING FROM 30 TO 45 MPH. STRONGEST WINDS ARE EXPECTED OVER SOUTHEAST KANSAS AND WESTERN MISSOURI AND WEAKEST WINDS ARE EXPECTED OVER SOUTH-CENTRAL MISSOURI. * HUMIDITY...UPPER TEENS TO MID 20S. * THUNDERSTORMS...NO THUNDERSTORMS ARE EXPECTED. * IMPACTS...ANY FIRES THAT DEVELOP WILL LIKELY SPREAD RAPIDLY. OUTDOOR BURNING IS NOT RECOMMENDED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FIRE WEATHER WATCH MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE FORECAST TO OCCUR. LISTEN FOR LATER FORECASTS AND POSSIBLE RED FLAG WARNINGS. &&