Dr. Wendell T. Henderson, 79, of Hardin, Ky., passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at the Anna Mae Owen Hospice House in Murray, Ky. He was a retired doctor of radiology for Texas County Memorial Hospital in Missouri. He was a 1958 graduate of South Marshall High School, Murray State University and Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine.
He was a member of Olive Baptist Church and held the title of Kentucky colonel.
Born Nov. 15, 1940, in Hardin, Ky., he was the son of David Henderson and Evelyn Barnett Henderson.
Surviving are sons, Scott Henderson of The Woodlands, Texas, Grant Henderson of Kansas City, Mo., and Timothy Henderson of Springfield, Mo.; daughter, Stephanie Henderson of Hardin, Ky.; and three grandchildren.
Services were March 19, 2020, at Collier Funeral Chapel, Benton, Ky., with the Rev. Robert McKinney officiating. Interment followed in Barnett Cemetery, Hardin, Ky.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.