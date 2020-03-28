Dr. Wendell T. Henderson, 79, of Hardin, Ky., passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at the Anna Mae Owen Hospice House in Murray, Ky.  He was a retired doctor of radiology for Texas County Memorial Hospital in Missouri.  He was a 1958 graduate of South Marshall High School, Murray State University and Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine. 

He was a member of Olive Baptist Church and held the title of Kentucky colonel.

Born Nov. 15, 1940, in Hardin, Ky., he was the son of David Henderson and Evelyn Barnett Henderson. 

Surviving are sons, Scott Henderson of The Woodlands, Texas, Grant Henderson of Kansas City, Mo., and Timothy Henderson of Springfield, Mo.; daughter, Stephanie Henderson of Hardin, Ky.; and three grandchildren.

Services were March 19, 2020, at Collier Funeral Chapel, Benton, Ky., with the Rev. Robert McKinney officiating. Interment followed in Barnett Cemetery, Hardin, Ky.

