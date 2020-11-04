WAYNE LAND

WAYNE LAND

Wayne E. Land, age 74, son of Thomas and Hazel (Uthe) Land, was born July 1, 1946, in Altamont, Mo. He passed away on Oct. 27, 2020, at Autumn Oaks in Mountain Grove, Mo.

Wayne was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Tom Land; and one sister, Vicki Thomas.

He is survived by his sister, Debbie Shook; a son, Shawn Land; and Debbie (Cantrell) Land.

Wayne grew up in Smithville, Mo. He graduated from Smithville High. He then served in the Navy for four years, mostly in Japan.

He drove a truck for several years. He did enjoy listening to Ole’ Rock ‘n Roll music to pass the time.

He will be missed by those who knew and loved him.

Online condolences may be sent to www.evansfh.com.

No services are planned. Cremation was under the direction of Evans Funeral Home.

PAID

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments