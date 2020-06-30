Wanda Lee Sheridan, age 72, daughter of Michael and Dortha (Southwick) Sheridan was born Sept. 6, 1947, in San Diego, Calif. She passed away June 26, 2020, at the Kabul Nursing Home, Cabool.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

Wanda is survived by her daughter, Shawn Soto of Raymondville, and her son, Richard Sheridan of Eugene, Ore., and a grandson.

Mrs. Sheridan grew up in California and worked in quality control for almond growers for several years. She moved her family back to Missouri around 15 years ago where she made her home in Houston and Cabool.

No services are planned.

Cremation was under the direction of Evans Funeral Home, Houston.

