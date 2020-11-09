Walter Truman Bailey, 100, died Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Lake Parke Senior Living Center in Camdenton, Mo. Walter was born March 30, 1920, in Eunice, Mo., the son of Mary and James Bailey.
Walter married Norma Jean Copeland on Nov. 17, 1941, in Neosho, Mo. Walter was preceded in death by Norma in 2006 after 65 years of marriage, and an infant son, Warren Dale Bailey in 1947. Additionally, he was preceded in death by one great-great-grandson, Christopher; four brothers, Chester, Lester, Everett and Carmie Bailey and seven sisters, Edna Williams, Myrtle Cornelison, Blanche Barnes, Maxine (Halstead) Gregory, Lorene Halstead, Loretha Hubbs and Pauline Bailey.
As a child, Walter worked on the family farm and eventually worked his own farm. On Nov. 17, 1944, Walter was inducted into the U.S. Army in Leavenworth, Kan., and completed his basic training in Camp Wolters, Texas. On April 5, 1945, he boarded a transport ship in New York City headed to Europe. After landing in Scotland, his regiment was transported by PT boats to France and then via train to Germany. Once in Germany, Walter was a jeep driver, prison guard and other assorted duties with the MP corp. Walter was honorably discharged from service on May 11, 1946, at Jefferson Barracks in St. Louis, Mo.
Walter and Norma spent their lives in Missouri, Arizona and California working in both agriculture and construction activities, returning for retirement in 1993 to Lebanon, Mo.
Survivors include sister, Reva Lanning of Florissant, Mo.; daughters, Linda Nelson of Grand Bay, Ala.; Marilyn Duke and her husband, Gerry, of Abbeyville, Ala.; Patricia White and her husband, Chris, of Sunrise Beach, Mo.; sons, Darrel Bailey and his wife, June, of Dothan, Ala.; Edwin Bailey and Susie of Perris, Calif.; Ivan Bailey of Lebanon, Mo.; Jerry Bailey of Trail, Ore.; seven grandsons: Mark, Wesley, Jeremy, Shawn, Neil, Eddie and Eric; 11 granddaughters: Rita, Jennifer, Darrla, Debbie, Kim Crouch, Julie, Faith, Stacy, Joy, Jackie and Kelly Lynn; many great- and great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Due to the pandemic, and wanting to protect everyone’s health, the family has chosen private graveside services, with Military Honors, to be held for immediate family at Allen Cemetery on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, with Kevin Vice performing the services.
Funeral is being directed by Evans Funeral Home in Houston, Mo. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Walter and Norma’s family cemeteries at either Allen Cemetery in Raymondville or Union Cemetery in Eunice.
PAID
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.