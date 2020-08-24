Walter (Bud) Herbert Jungbluth II, 73, passed away in the comfort of his home, in rural Texas County on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. He was born March 11, 1947, in Washington, Iowa, the son of Walter H. and Rachel (Negus) Jungbluth.
Bud is survived by his wife, Marietta (Mary) Jungbluth of the home, two sons, Jeff (Rhonda) Jungbluth of Poplar Bluff, Mo., and Chris Jungbluth of Springfield, Mo.; two grandchildren, Stefeny Jungbluth of Kansas City, Mo., and Hayden Jungbluth of Springfield, Mo.; sisters, Kathy Miller of West Plain, Mo., and Terry (Doug) Powell of Montezuma, Iowa; sister in-laws, Janice Drayfahl of Washington, Iowa, Evelyn Fuhr of Irma, S.C.; Rita (Nathan) Brooks of Kirbyville, Mo.; brother in-laws, Allen (Betty) Fuhr of Washington, Iowa; James (Debra) Fuhr of Washington, Iowa; along with several nieces, nephews and many other beloved family and friends.
Bud is preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Carole Bishop; and brother in-laws, Don Bishop, Bob Miller, Ken Fuhr and Stan Fuhr.
Bud spent his early years in Washington, Iowa, where he graduated from Washington High School. He attended Iowa State University, before enlisting in the military. During his college years, Bud traveled to Montana during the summers to work as a forest firefighter. It was during high school and college that Bud first developed an interest in cattle ranching, while working on the family farm.
At the age of 20, Bud enlisted into the Navy. During his time in the service, he was a training Petty Officer, and was instrumental in helping over 180 enlisted men in obtaining their GED’s. He received several awards for outstanding service during his time in the Navy.
On Jan. 18, 1969, Bud was united in marriage to Marietta (Mary) Fuhr in Washington, Iowa. They spent their first few years stationed in Hawaii. After completing his service in the Navy, the couple returned to Washington, Iowa.
After the birth of two sons, the family moved to Missouri in 1974, where they settled onto the 400-acre Texas County farm where Bud resided until his death.
Over the years Bud worked many trades that would grant him accessibility to work outdoors, which he loved. He spent time as a logger, a cattle rancher and lastly with the Jackson Township Road Board.
Bud truly embraced the country life. He spent much of his spare time hunting and trapping. He had an appreciation for classical music, liked to watch NASCAR, old westerns and could be found reading or working on Sudoku puzzles.
He will be fondly remembered by family and friends for his sharp wit, intelligence, inside jokes, quick one-liners (that you had to pay attention to catch) and his immense love of his family.
Visitation is 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at Evans Funeral Home, with the service to follow at 11 a.m.
Burial will be 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Springfield, Mo. (Masks are required at the cemetery)
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Jackson Township Road Fund, P.O. Box 147, Raymondville, Mo., 65555 or Raymondville Volunteer Fire Department at P.O.Box 91, Raymondville, Mo. 65555.
PAID
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.