Houston, MO (65483)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies and rain overnight. Low near 45F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies and rain overnight. Low near 45F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.