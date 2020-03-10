Vivian Lucille (Haney) Davenport was born Feb. 22, 1935, in Houston, Mo., to Roy and Anna (Kirkwood) Haney. She passed away peacefully on March 9, 2020, at the age of 85, at Houston House Nursing Center in Houston, Mo., and is now with her Lord and Savior and her husband of 63 years, Kenneth “Pete” Davenport.
Vivian grew up in Houston and attended Oak Hill and Houston Schools. In 1950 she met the love of her life at the “Y” at Success, Mo., where Kenneth was playing a game of horseshoes with his friends. It was love at first sight. They were married April 21, 1951, at Salem, Ark. They built their home in Bucyrus, Mo., where they raised their three children, Gary, Randy and Deanna.
Vivian received Christ as her Savior and attended Bethel Chapel Church for many years where she helped in numerous positions. Many happy memories were made there and will never be forgotten.
She was particularly famous for her pie making and chicken ‘n’ dumplings. She looked forward to family gatherings and spent days in the kitchen preparing for them. In her spare time, she enjoyed crocheting dollies and table clothes which she shared with her children and grandchildren.
In 1974, Vivian went to work at Brown Shoe Co. and worked there for 18 years until it closed.
She is survived by her three children: Gary Davenport and wife, Diane, of Niangua, Mo., Randy Davenport and wife, Paula, of Nixa, Mo., and Deanna McKinney and husband, Cecil, of Houston, Mo.; six grandchildren: Heath and wife, Christy, of Marshfield, Mo., Destiny Young and husband, Clint, of Marshfield, Mo., Randi Patterson and husband, Will of Jefferson City, Mo., Chasity Wilson and husband, Rex, of Bois D’Arc, Mo., Ryan McKinney and wife, Stephanie, of Success, Mo., and Kelly Davenport of Nixa; 14 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Wanda Floyd of Houston, Mo.; and two brothers, Leon Haney and wife, Sammye, of Houston, Mo., and Harold Haney and wife, Delores, of Arnold, Mo..; five sisters-in-law: Nina Hargis of Houston, Violet Herndon and husband, Chester, of Houston, Lovella Gunter of Houston, Shirley Gunter and Gigi Richards of Success.
Vivian was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, a grandson, Matthew Davenport, and a brother, Robert Haney.
Vivian was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She will be missed. We know she is reunited with loved ones who have gone before her, and her Lord and Savior.
Visitation is 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Evans Funeral Home with services beginning at 2 p.m. with Gary Davenport and Delbert Gayer officiating. Burial is in Oak Hill Cemetery under the direction of Evans Funeral Home, Houston. Pallbearers are: Heath Davenport, Ryan McKinney, Will Patterson, Rex Wilson, Clint Young, Brian Davenport and Colton Young.
PAID
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.