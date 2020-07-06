Virginia Faye Gaddis Stottlemyre, 85, of Houston, Mo., passed from this life on Friday morning, July 3, 2020, at Houston House. Faye was born on Jan. 21, 1935, to Erie and Winnie (Cantrell) Gaddis in the Dykes community near Mountain Grove, Mo., where she was raised on a dairy farm. Faye graduated from Mountain Grove High School in 1952.
On Jan. 16, 1954, Faye married Eugene “Hooch” Stottlemyre. They were married 51 years at the time of his death in 2004.
Faye was baptized in the First Christian Church in 1957 where she remained a faithful member until her death.
Her greatest joy came from being a mother to her two sons, Danny and Fred.
Faye was retired from the Houston School District where she enjoyed her work in the cafeteria.
She was a fantastic cook and enjoyed canning and freezing produce from Hooch’s garden for the duration of their marriage. She also enjoyed walking for both exercise and pleasure. She was an avid reader with the Bible being her favorite book.
Faye is preceded in death by her husband Hooch, her parents, one sister and two brothers.
She is survived by her sons, Danny and his wife, Liz, of Rolla, Mo., and Fred of Crossville, Tenn.; her brother, Tommy Gaddis of Mountain Grove, Mo.; a grandson, Brett Stottlemyre of Bucyrus, Mo., and a great-granddaughter, Aliyah, also of Bucyrus.
Faye will be remembered for her faith, her fantastic cooking and the joy she brought into the lives of so many.
PAID
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.