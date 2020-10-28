VIRGIE STILLEY

Virgie Eileen (Hancock) Stilley, age 90, passed away on Oct. 27, 2020, under the care of Sonshine Manor Personal Care Home in Republic, Mo., with her daughter-in-law Leisa at her side.
She was born on June 29, 1930, in Mountain Grove, Mo., to Robert Emmett Hancock and Blanche Ollie (Hart) Hancock. Her family moved to the farm in Roubidoux, Mo. when she was nine where her dislike for farm animals, especially milk cows, often resulted in her being told by her mother, “just go back in the house and do the dishes.” Her sons believe, however, that all of the time spent in her mother’s kitchen is where she developed her skills at making the best fried chicken, which, according to her siblings made her into “daddy’s favorite.” It also stirs debate as to which of her pies was best with all agreeing that her pie crust was unmatched.
She met and married Dale Stilley in 1950 and began raising a family. After a short time in Colorado they settled back in Missouri where they bought a farm north of Houston and opened Stilley’s Garage. She managed the finances there, in addition to working as a payroll clerk to support her growing family.
Her passion for caring for her husband, sons and grandchildren is what she will be remembered for most, assuring that the needs of those closest to her were met before her own. She spent countless hours lovingly cross-stitching baby crib blankets for each of her 10 grandchildren, always having a hug and their favorite cookies fresh out of the oven when they came to visit.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, two brothers, Loyd and Harold Wayne; a brother-in-law, Larry Wade; a nephew, Thomas Floyd Hancock Jr., and two great-nieces.
She is survived by her sons, Gary (LaReta), grandchildren, Alysha and Laura, Larry (Leisa) grandchildren, Jimmy, Jami and Jeffrey, Terry (Sally), grandchildren, Alecia and Tiffany, Jerry (Lora), grandchildren, Tyler, Alec, Cameron, Logan, Evan and Elizabeth. Brothers, Thomas, John and Jim Hancock and sisters, Faye Baker and Cora Wade, along with 19 great-grandchildren.
Virgie Stilley was a follower of Jesus Christ. She loved the Psalms and always said that they gave her peace. She was the best mom, grandma, sister, and friend that we could ever have hoped for.
Services are 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at Evans Funeral Home with Dr. Howell Burkhead officiating. Burial is in Pine Lawn Cemetery under the direction of Evans Funeral Home. Pallbearers are Jimmy Stilley, Tyler Stilley, Jeff Stilley, Alec Stilley, Cameron Stilley, Logan Stilley and Evan Stilley.
