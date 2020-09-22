Violet May Herndon, 88, daughter of John and Opal Davis Davenport, was born May 13, 1932, in Success, Mo. She passed away Sept. 19, 2020, at Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston. She grew up in Success and attended Gladden School for eight years where she walked two miles each day there and back. She met Chester Herndon when they worked at the International Shoe Factory in Houston and they married on Oct. 7, 1950, in Mountain Home, Ark. They had five children. They lived in Lebanon, Mo., for a three-year period but lived the rest of the time in Houston, Mo., where they raised their family.
Violet accepted Jesus as her personal Savior as a child. She attended Ozark Baptist Church for over 55 years where she enjoyed teaching children in Sunday School and working in the nursery. She loved reading the Bible and read it more than any other book, memorizing countless Scriptures.
She loved cooking, sewing and working with her flowers, especially maintaining her beautiful roses. She liked roosters, and a grandchild once walked around the house and counted around 75 figurines or other décor displaying roosters. She also liked pretty rocks, so vacations were not complete until she had found some unique rocks to haul home in the trunk.
She loved her family and enjoyed time spent playing games and preparing meals for them, especially her scrumptious homemade breads and macaroni and cheese. She was a devoted companion and always liked accompanying her husband, whether it was to numerous revival services where he led the singing through the years, or to work in the garden or help split wood. After her children were raised, she began babysitting and babysat with more than 40 children over the years.
Violet was preceded in death by her parents and her two brothers, Clarence and Kenneth “Pete.”
She is survived by her husband of 69 years (only 18 days from being 70 years), Chester, of the home in Houston, Mo.; three sons, Royce Herndon and wife, Maris, of Columbia, Mo., Mark Herndon of Houston, Mo., and Brent Herndon and wife, Reba, of St. James, Mo.; two daughters, Judy McClain and husband, Don, of Deepwater, Mo., and Melissa Fockler and husband, Paul, of Houston, Mo.; six grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild; and four sisters, Nina Hargis and Lovella Gunter of Houston, and Shirley Gunter and Gigi Richards of Success.
Violet will be dearly missed, but the legacy of her life will carry on for generations. At the end of our lives, may we all hear the words from our Lord that Violet just heard – “Well done good and faithful servant.” We are comforted that she is now forever joyful in the presence of her Lord and Savior.
Memorials may be made to the Houston Senior Center. Online condolences may be sent to www.evansfh.com.
Viewing is 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at Evans Funeral Home. Visitation is 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at Evans Funeral Home, with services beginning at 11 a.m. in the chapel with the Rev. Bill Jetton officiating. Burial is in Ozark Cemetery under the direction of Evans Funeral Home, Houston.
Pallbearers: Mark Herndon, Brent Herndon, Paul Fockler, Don McClain, Billy Herndon and Jimmy Blackmore.
Honorary pallbearers: Royce Herndon, Travis Herndon, Josh Herndon, Jeremy Gaither and Morgan Greer.
