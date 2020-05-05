Violet Jane Grady, age 84, died peacefully on Monday, May 4, 2020, at her home in Licking, Mo.
Violet was born Jan. 15, 1936, at Hazleton, Mo., to Jim and Bessie (Buckner) Sullins.
She attended Craddock School near Licking, where she graduated eighth grade. She married Chester Lee Grady on Dec. 26, 1953. Together they had four children, James, Deborah, John and Becky.
Violet spent much of her work life as a seamstress for the HD Lee factory in Houston, then for Rawlings Sporting Goods in Licking before her retirement at age 62.
As a genuinely loving and caring woman, Violet lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; sewing, quilting, gardening and chatting with family and friends, to name a few. She often spent weekends shopping for bargains at local yard sales or working on projects around the house.
Violet’s greatest love was caring for her family. She was a wonderful cook, always making sure to have everyone’s favorite dishes for holidays and family gatherings. You could always count on her to say, “Let me fix you something to eat,” anytime you came for a visit. Cooking was her favorite way to show affection for those she held dear.
She will be sorely missed by all those who knew and loved her.
Violet is preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Chester Grady; daughter, Deborah Goodman; parents, Jim and Bessie Sullins; brothers, Thomas Jewel Sullins, William Sullins and James Sullins; and sisters, Viola Holt, Beulah Sullins, Wilma Smith and Frances Shrout.
Surviving family members include sons, James (Tammy) Grady and John (Tina) Grady; and daughter, Becky Grady; one brother, Vernon (Beverly) Sullins and a sister, Wilda Lane; nine grandchildren, Melissa Davenport, John Grady II, Les Grady, Jamie Starkey, Deborah Holland, Mikalah Todaro, Joseph Grady, Chris Jones and Michelle Venco; 12 great-grandchildren, Dakota, Chris, Johnathan, Elizabeth, Sarah, Courtney, Kimberly, Adriana, Michael, Clara, Cheyenne and Kaisyn; special cousins, Zedena Ullom and Maydene Murphy; special niece, Merry Inskeep; and numerous other cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Services will be held Friday, May 8, 2020. Friends and family viewing hours are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home, Houston. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. at Craddock Cemetery with Rick Mosher officiating.
Pallbearers are Kenny Ullom, John Grady, Brent Ullom, James Brady, Mike Starnes, Glenn Ullom and Joseph Grady. Services were entrusted to Evans Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions suggested to Three Rivers Hospice.
