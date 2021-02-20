Vernon Glenn Hughes, age 87, son of Allen Glenwood Hughes and Cleo Nadine Hulsey, stepson of Leroy Phares, was born June 25, 1933, in Elvins, Mo. He passed away Feb. 18, 2021, at Texas County Memorial Hospital, Houston.
He was preceded in death by his parents, stepfather, sister, Janet Gail LaChance; brother, Ronald Phares; and his life-long friend and partner, Ralph Huesing.
Vernon is survived by family, Michael (Pam) Hulsey of St Louis, Mo.; and many nieces and nephews.
Vernon was a retired teacher from Riverview Gardens School, St Louis, Mo., where he taught social studies. He received his master’s degree in education at Washington University, St Louis.
He previously lived in Clarksville, Mo., where he and Ralph owned several antique shops. Mr. Hughes retired to Green Valley, Ariz., where he became very active in the Episcopal Church and served as a lay reader. He returned to Missouri and moved to Licking, Mo., to be near his family.
Mr. Hughes loved his cat, Jimmy St. James. He loved going to flea markets, antique shops, estate sales and auctions.
Vernon was a “Renaissance” man, he loved classical music, going to the opera, reading, artwork, putting puzzles together and hiking at his summer home in Ouray, Colo.
He was cremated under the direction of Evans Funeral Home in Houston, Mo. His remains were sent to the columbarium, garden of St. Francis Episcopal Church in Green Valley, Ariz., and to the churchyard of St Mark’s Episcopal Church in Durango, Colo.
