Verlin Noel Altom, 77, of Houston, Mo., passed away on Feb. 15, 2021, at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Mo. He was surrounded by his family’s love.
Verlin was born Nov. 5, 1943, in East St. Louis, Ill., to William and Ella (Zohner) Altom. He was one of eight children born of their love.
Aug. 11, 1973 Verlin and Doris (Walthes) were united in marriage at New Memphis, Ill., and were blessed with three children, April, Vanessa and Dustin.
Verlin worked at Obear Nester Glass Factory in East St. Louis, Ill., until his retirement in 1976. The family then moved to the Ozarks where Verlin spent much of his youth exploring. In 1979, they moved to Ellsinore, Mo., where he built a home for his family and spent 15 years there before moving to Houston, Mo., in 1994.
Verlin was a talented musician and loved gardening. The love of music was instilled in him at the age of 5, when his sister took him to a Hank Williams show. Some of his favorite singers included Hank Williams, Ernest Tubb, Gene Watson and many other classic country and gospel singers. Gardening was a source of enjoyment as well as a provision for his family and friends. Some of his most recent achievements included working with Texas County Master Gardeners in helping to build and grow produce in the high tunnel at the Texas County Justice Center. He also was very busy working in the Community Garden in Houston, Mo.. Verlin was known to all as a man with extraordinary work ethic, honesty and integrity.
Verlin attended Community Crossroads Church, in Raymondville, Mo., as his health permitted.
He was proceeded in death by his parents and siblings Mary Johns, Marieta Murphy, Wilfred (Willy), William Randall, Lloyd and Delmar.
Verlin is survived by his wife Doris, their three children, April and Jon Wilson of Ava, Mo., Vanessa and Brian Ferrell of Hot Springs, Ark., and Dustin and Rebecca Altom of San Antonio, Texas; four grandchildren, Wyatt and Westin Wilson and Collin and Macy Ferrell; one sister, Loretta Rogers; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
A celebration of life/memorial is planned for a later date. He will be greatly missed.
Arrangements were under the direction of Evans Funeral Home, Houston.
