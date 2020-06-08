Velma Irene (Wimberly) Miller of Houston, Mo., age 94, entered into rest on June 2, 2020. She was the dear wife of the late Rex Miller, Sr. They married on May 16, 1943, and were together for 63 years. She was the daughter of the late Otis and Grace (Keeling) Wimberly, born March 19, 1926, in Bolivar, Mo.; loving mother of Joan Smith (Eddie), Houston, Mo., Rex Miller, Jr (Annie), Spring, Texas, Patricia Starrett, Minnetonka, Minn., Cynthia Jacob (David), Sanibel, Fla., Mary Mizera (Rick), St Louis, Mo., and Greg Miller (Diane), Dardenne Prairie, Mo.; beloved grandmother of 12, step-grandmother of two, great-grandmother of eight, and step-great grandmother of six; sister of Louise Wimberly, Bolivar, Mo.
She was preceded in death by her grandson, Kenneth Miller; and sisters, Betty Hutcheson and Wanda Haralson; and brother, Clyde Wimberly.
Velma was a graduate of Bolivar High School in 1943. She was a lifetime member Order of the Eastern Star. She served as Worthy Matron of Everton, Mo., Chapter #514, and after consolidating Greenfield, Mo., Chapter #488. She also served as District Deputy Grand Matron. Velma was an active member of the American Legion Auxiliary #443, Everton, Mo.
She was an avid St Louis Cardinal fan and had been to every Cardinal stadium through the years, just recently going to the newest. Velma will always be remembered and treasured for her devotion to her husband and family. She was loved as a daughter, sister, aunt, cousin and friend.
There is no public visitation/funeral. An inurnment will be at a later date in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St Louis, Mo. Following her wishes, memorials may be made to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn., 38105 www.stjude.org/give/memorials or Shriners Hospitals for Children, St. Louis, 4400 Clayton Ave., St Louis, Mo., 63110, www.lovetotherescue.org.
Arrangements were under the direction of Evans Funeral Home.
