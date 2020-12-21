Van Pamperien, known to family and friends as “Pamp,” died peacefully on Dec. 12, 2020, at the age of 80 years old.
Van was born in Buckhart, Mo., on April 15, 1940, to John Henry Pamperien and Opal Coonts Pamperien. He graduated from Mountain Grove High School and then attended SMSU in Springfield, Mo.
He began his journey of careers with Sho-Me Power, Utilities Director for the City of Houston and then was appointed by Gov. Kit Bond as the director of the Disaster Preparedness Program in Jefferson City. Upon moving back to Houston, Mo., he became a Special Agent for the Department of Public Safety, Division of Liquor Control, serving for 27 years.
He also was an entrepreneur of many entities to include his retail stores, Points West and Rugged Exposure, offering hunting, fishing and outdoors sportsman goods which were his passion and several rental and real estate properties.
Van attended Wesley United Methodist Church, was active in the National Republican Party, member of the Big Piney Sportsman’s Club, Jaycees and National Rifle Association. He enjoyed anything outdoors, working on his land, gardening, building projects, reading, watching Fox News, anything western and most of all spending time with his family. Van was always bigger than life at 6’7” without the boots or Stetson hat.
He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Opal Pamperien.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy Pamperien, Springfield, Mo., his sons, Greg and Brenda Pamperien, Nixa, Mo., and Chris and Linda Pamperien, Mountain Grove, Mo.; his stepdaughters, Holly Nicole Willard and Eric Rhea, Mansfield, Texas, and Tara Ann Chandler and Bill Bielinski, Springfield, Mo.; 12 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, sister, JoAnn (Pamperien) and Roy Smith, Ozark, Mo.; brother Max Pamperien, Mountain Grove; and many friends who highly cherish his friendship.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Phoenix Home Care and Dr. Iftikar Ali.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
