Travis Lee Swearengin, age 32, son of Kent and Eva (L’Heureux) Swearengin was born Nov. 7, 1988, in Columbia, Mo. He died Jan. 29, 2021 in Vichy, Mo.
He is preceded in death by his mother; three grandparents Ervan and Verlene Swearengin, and Maurice L’Heureux.
He is survived by his father, Kent of Houston, Mo.; brother, Trevor Swearengin of Columbia, Mo.; sister, Kelli Sartor, brother-in-law, Danny Sartor and nephew, Easton Sartor of Cabool, Mo; girlfriend, Keely Western of Columbia, Mo.; grandmother, Evie L’Heureux of Iron River, Wis.; numerous aunts and uncles; and a plethora of cousins.
Travis grew up in Houston, Mo., and graduated from Houston High School in 2007. He enjoyed his time in high school and even a few classes. He was very athletic: participating in baseball, football, weightlifting and track. His senior year, within just a few days, he participated at the State Track Championship running the 100m and 4x100 and then played for a State Championship in baseball. He was an avid supporter of his classmates at other sporting events, showing his school spirit by dressing up in costumes like firefighters, scuba divers and various others for volleyball games with his buddy Jack Montgomery, starting a tradition that others still follow today.
Travis attended North Central Missouri College where he played and coached baseball for a few seasons. He continued his education at Lincoln University in Jefferson City, Mo., and obtained his bachelor’s degree in December 2012 in liberal studies with an emphasis in wellness and physical education while coaching baseball for the University.
Baseball was Travis’ life and coaching his passion, after college he began coaching youth at Central Missouri Prospects in Columbia, Mo., for several years teaching boys more than baseball, but to be young men. As of late he had worked extensively with Douglass Athletics spreading his love of the game to a younger generation.
In 2018 Travis branched out on his own professionally and founded his own landscape company, T&T Escapes.
Travis had a love for the outdoors. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and training his beloved dog Mac to be the best duck retriever there ever was.
Travis was an incredible man devoting much of his time to others without expecting anything in return. Travis was to put it simply: “A man among men.”
In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations be made to the Diamond Club, c/o Brent Hall, 16786 Brushy Creek Road, Houston, Mo. 65483, or Douglass Athletics, c/o Travis Swearengin, P.O. Box 7296, Columbia, Mo., 65205.
Online condolences may be sent to www.evansfh.com.
Visitation is 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at the Hiett Gymnasium with services beginning at 11 a.m. with Brother Ed Williamson officiating. Burial is in Central Baptist Cemetery under the direction of Evans Funeral Home, Houston.
Pallbearers are Matt Lewis, Randall Postlewait, Shane Botard, Jack Montgomery, Corie Gustafson, Nathan Poynter, Trevor Swearengin and Justin Touchette.
